Wells Fargo to gift $1,000 to American Cancer Society in honor of Vancouver employee

The American Cancer Society will receive $1,000 in honor of local Wells Fargo employee volunteer Janeen Brooks, thanks to Wells Fargo’s Volunteer Service Award program.

The 38-year-old program gives cash grants to nonprofits on behalf of Wells Fargo employees to recognize the valuable contributions they make to local organizations and schools.

A first-time Volunteer Service Award winner, Brooks lives and works in Vancouver where she serves as a mediation specialist for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. She has been employed at Wells Fargo for nine years and has volunteered for the American Cancer Society (ACS) for five years. She estimated she volunteers for ACS about 120 hours annually.

“Janeen has shown an extraordinary commitment to her community and the American Cancer Society,” said Tracy Curtis, Wells Fargo’s regional president for SW Washington. “Her giving spirit not only helps the community but also help us at Wells Fargo better determine how we can support and enhance this region.”

Brooks manages the accounting for the ACS’ Relay For Life event in Vancouver, which typically raises about $250,000 each year.

