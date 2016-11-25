Vancouver Winter Brewfest celebrates fifth year December 9-10

For the fifth year in a row, the Vancouver Winter Brewfest will take place at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver.

Held December 9-10, the beer festival will offer at least 20 winter ales from the Northwest and feature two Vancouver breweries: Mount Tabor Brewing and Loowit Brewing Company.

“Winter ale festivals are extremely interesting as they offer specific and creative beers only found at those festivals,” noted Tim Ahaus, marketing consultant for the Vancouver Winter Brewfest. “However, the problem lays in trying to find that beer again once you leave. We want to provide great, locally produced winter beers that attendees can find at their local stores or pub.”

The festival will be held in a large tent between the Esther Short Park clock tower and the lighted Christmas tree.

Brian Davis, Brewfest director, said that this year’s event comes with a lower cost to attend: $12 to enter instead of $25. Entry fee includes one mug and five tokens.

Additional tokens can be purchased for $1.

“We want everyone to be able to taste the Holiday from the great Northwest and Vancouver Breweries,” said Davis. “Listen to Christmas music and drink with friends and family in gigantic festive tent on the bricks. The Vancouver Winter Brewfest and other Brewfest are really turning the heads of Portland patrons. It also gives are community a reason to stay in Vancouver and not travel across the bridge.”

The event will be open December 9 from 3 to 10 p.m. and December 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info or to volunteer at the event, visit www.vancouverwinterbrewfest.com.

