Vancouver Radiologists donates equipment to Washougal animal hospital

Vancouver Radiologists has donated an ultrasound machine to Orchard Hills Animal Hospital in Washougal to help in the diagnosis and prognosis of disease and illness.

The equipment was being used by Vancouver Radiologists until recently, when the company decided to upgrade their machine.

“The quality of the image is vastly superior to that of my old Chison ultrasound,” said Dr. Erich Bargar, Veterinarian at Orchard Hills. “Detail of abdominal organs, ability to magnify an area of study in greater detail, and the ability to measure blood flow with Doppler technology will help us identify cancers or tumors more rapidly and with more confidence.”

Dr. James McAfee of Vancouver Radiologists said is excited to provide the doctors at Orchards Hills Animal Hospital with a very powerful tool for the care of their patients.

Comments

comments