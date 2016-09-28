The Vancouver Clinic recognized during Seahawks game

The Portland office of McKinstry, a full-service, design-build-operate-maintain firm that specializes in energy and facility services, named The Vancouver Clinic (TVC) its week three Seahawks Champion of Sustainability for the clinic’s longstanding commitment to energy and water conservation. TVC representatives were honored during the Sept. 25 Seahawks game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

In partnership with the Seahawks, the Champions of Sustainability program recognizes organizations during each regular-season home game that exhibit a forward-looking approach to innovative energy and waste reduction in the built environment.

“The Vancouver Clinic has long set the standard for medical care in Southwest Washington, and along the way, has raised the bar for sustainability in the built environment,” said Dean Allen, CEO of McKinstry, in a press release.

TVC’s 87th Avenue building at 700 Northeast 87th Avenue in Vancouver opened to the public in 2004. In partnership with McKinstry, the clinic is finalizing energy-improvement measures at the location, including an LED lighting retrofit and implementing new scheduling and override capabilities in their building automation system. Plumbing and irrigation updates have already been implemented as part of the project.

The enhancements are expected to save 1.2 million kWh of energy annually (a 26 percent reduction) while reducing natural gas consumption by 13 percent and water usage by 15 percent.

“The Vancouver Clinic is committed to making our facilities environmentally friendly,” said TVC CEO Mark Mantei. “Environmental stewardship is part of TVC’s holistic approach to caring for our community, and we are honored to be recognized as a Champion of Sustainability.”

McKinstry has partnered with TVC since 2007 on maintaining existing facilities, building new ones and more recently, energy-improvement projects. Additional energy retrofits across TVC facilities are currently being considered for 2017.

Comments

comments