Vancouver: $1 million in community development, housing grants available in 2017

The City of Vancouver Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Programs anticipate having approximately $1 million available for local projects in 2017.

Funds will be available for construction, acquisition and rehabilitation of housing or public facilities, services, economic development and tenant-based rental assistance targeted to benefit low and moderate-income areas and families.

Detailed application guidelines and a link to the online application is available at www.cityofvancouver.us/cdbg. Mandatory pre-applications are due on or before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Final applications will be due on or before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Funding decisions will be made by the Vancouver City Council in May next year. Funding awards and contract negotiation will occur between July and October 2017.

To request the application guidelines in another format or language, contact Peggy Sheehan at 360.487.7952 or peggy.sheehan@cityofvancouver.us.

Comments

comments