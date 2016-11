The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) will host its Annual Holiday Party and Auction with grand presenting sponsor Catworks Construction next month.

The Cuban style Christmas party will take place on Friday, December 2 at the Hilton Vancouver, 301 W 6th Street.

Attendees can bid on vacations and gift items while enjoying food and entertainment.

Tickets are $85. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit the SWCA event page.

