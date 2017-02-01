State of the County to be held Thursday, Feb. 23

The community is invited to attend the 2017 State of the County address from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Hilton Vancouver Washington (301 W. Sixth St.).

The event’s format will be a departure from previous years. Clark Count Councilor Marc Boldt, who chairs the five-member Board of County Councilors, will speak briefly about the council’s work plan for the coming year. County Manager Mark McCauley will then discuss the accomplishments of county employees and strategic initiatives that are underway.

Following those comments, each of the other four councilors will explain their own philosophy of governing and what his or her focus will be this year. Councilors will also answer several questions from the community.

Following the question-and-answer session, attendees will be able to meet employees and learn about county programs. Various county departments will have informational tables set up around the room.

In keeping with tradition, the Neighborhood Associations Council of Clark County will present the Outstanding Clark County Employee award early in the program.

