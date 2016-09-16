Regional Surgery Center achieves professional milestone

Southwest Washington Surgery Center (SWRSC) recently achieved accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

In order to achieve accreditation, the Vancouver-based surgery center underwent an extensive independent assessment and on-site evaluation by AAAHC surveyors – physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care.

AAAHC accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality by third-party payers, medical organizations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies and the public.

“Southwest Washington Surgery Center is committed to providing outstanding quality care to our patients,” said Jay Crary, MD, SWRSC president. “The surgery center sought this accreditation to validate that we are adhering to the highest practice standards in the industry.”

A joint venture between Rebound Orthopedics/Neurosurgery and PeaceHealth, SWRSC offers practices in nine surgical specialties, including orthopedics, neuro-surgical, gastroenterology, pain management, general surgery and ENT.

The center is located at 200 NE Mother Joseph Place, Suite 200, in Vancouver.

