Real Living Real Estate to open downtown Vancouver office

Real Living Real Estate will open a new office in downtown Vancouver this month.

Regional owner/brokers Chad and Hollie Sessions plan to host a ribbon cutting at the new office, located at 119 E 8th Street, on Thursday, October 13. The reception/ceremony will run from 3 to 8 p.m.

The 2,000-square-foot office is expected to help serve downtown Vancouver’s rapidly developing market for single-family homes and condominiums. The office will be staffed on demand.

“Our approach is to open service offices so we can make it easy for customers and agents while also creating opportunities to become deeply involved in the local communities where our agents live and work,” said Chad Sessions in a press release.

The downtown Vancouver office will be the real estate group’s fifth office in the metro area. Real Living’s regional headquarters is located on SE 192nd Ave in Camas. Other offices are in Salmon Creek, Southeast Portland and Longview.

