Port of Vancouver kicks off search for permanent CEO

The Port of Vancouver USA is seeking a permanent CEO/executive director and will open the position for applications on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The search will begin with a vigorous recruitment and interview process and port staff will conduct the first round of interviews. Candidates will then meet with a stakeholder advisory committee comprised of community and business partners. The committee will provide observations and feedback to port Director of Human Resources, Jonathan Eder.

Next, candidates will be individually interviewed by each of the port’s commissioners. Once these interviews are complete, the commissioners will meet in executive session to discuss candidate qualifications. During the subsequent Board of Commissioners meeting, the commission is expected to vote on the candidate they believe is most qualified for the position.

The port expects to bring a permanent CEO on board in the first quarter of 2017.

The position announcement will be posted to the port’s Job Center Web page and shared through advertisements and social media. The position closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

For more information, contact the port’s Human Resources department at 360.693.3611 or jobs@portvanusa.com.

This article is based on a press release issued by the Port of Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

