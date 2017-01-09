Port narrows CEO search to three

The Port of Vancouver has narrowed its search for a new CEO/executive director down to three candidates.

Since kicking off a vigorous recruitment process in October, the port has received nearly 80 applications from individuals in more than 12 states and three countries.

The three candidates now being considered are:

Edward Galligan a port industry professional with 27 years of experience, including 15 years with the Port of Portland and more than a decade in his current role as executive director of the Port of Olympia. Prior to joining the port industry, Galligan worked for nearly 20 years in telecommunications, holding leadership roles in executive and financial services.

Julianna Marler the Port of Vancouver’s interim CEO, has more than 17 years of public sector experience, including nine years with the City of Vancouver. Her diverse professional background includes logistics, sales, procurement and contracts, and leadership in finance and administration. She joined the Port of Vancouver in 2008, was promoted to chief financial and administrative officer in 2012, and in May 2016 was appointed interim CEO by the port’s Board of Commissioners after the departure of former CEO Todd Coleman.

Arthur Scheunemann has held leadership positions in government, nonprofits and corporations, including managing director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Market Development Division and President and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County. Scheunemann’s extensive and diverse experience includes logistics, business development, operations and fiscal management.

Each candidate will be interviewed by a panel of port and community stakeholders on Jan. 19. Panelists will have the opportunity to share feedback with the Board of Commissioners at a public open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the port’s administrative offices, 3103 NW Lower River Road, Vancouver. The public is encouraged to attend the open house to meet and talk with the candidates.

Commissioners will hold a special executive session on Jan. 20 to evaluate the applicants’ qualifications. The board will then discuss the candidates during the next regularly scheduled public meeting on Jan. 24 and may take a vote during that meeting.

The port hopes to have a permanent CEO in place by March.

Comments

comments