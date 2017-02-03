Port of Longview sees recordbreaking tonnage in 2016

The Port of Longview moved more than 8.3 million metric tons of cargo across the dock in 2016 – the most cargo handled annually in the last three decades. 2016 saw a nearly 30 percent increase over the 6.4 million metric tons handled in 2015.

Pushing the port over the eight million mark was grain terminal EGT, LLC, which alone moved over six million metric tons of primarily wheat, soybeans and corn, the port said.

“This is precisely the tonnage outcome we were aiming for when EGT signed on at the Port of Longview,” said Norm Krehbiel, port CEO. “EGT utilizes key infrastructure, such as the port’s dedicated Industrial Rail Corridor and our position on the deep-draft navigation channel, designed to efficiently move bulk commodities for the benefit of the entire region.”

Demonstrating flexibility in cargo handling, the port also noted the resurgence of wind energy cargo and oversized project cargo in 2016.

