Port of Kalama starts maintenance dredging of marina

Maintenance dredging of the Port of Kalama marina is scheduled to commence October 1 and run through early December, 2016. The dredging project is scheduled to remove materials that have naturally settled in the marina. The Port conducts maintenance dredging to provide for the safety and enjoyment of recreational visitors.

Portland-based Advanced American Construction Inc. was awarded the $430,800 bid to remove 15,000 cubic yards of material and will begin the first phase of maintenance with the installation of disposal pipeline.

Daily operations will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the duration of the dredging project.

The first actual dredging starts on October 15 at the south end of the marina and guest dock and is expected to run for three weeks. The project team will be working from the south end to the north of the marina, which will impact some boat owners and guests at varying phases; signs will be posted and letters sent to inform the community of the progress.

