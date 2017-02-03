Pacific Lifestyle Homes to break ground on new Battle Ground subdivision

Pacific Lifestyle Homes will break ground on its newest residential neighborhood, Whispering Pines, in Battle Ground on Saturday, February 11.

The community, located at 14208 NE 249th St., will undergo several phases of development. The first phase will include 11 homes situated on larger home sites; most are over 9,000 square feet. Additional phases will break ground later in 2017.

“There is a high demand for the Battle Ground market and these homes are value priced,” said Steve Bradford, VP of sales and marketing for Pacific Lifestyle Homes. The floor plans selected for Whispering Pines range from 1,800 to 3,400 square feet. Homes will be priced from $364,000.

