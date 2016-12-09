Officials break ground on Port’s Centennial Industrial Building

Officials from the city, state and Port of Vancouver celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 125,000-square-foot industrial building on Thursday.

Known as the Centennial Industrial Building, the new facility is situated on the port’s 108-acre Centennial Industrial Park (3300 Northwest 32nd Ave.).

At full build-out, the state-of-the-industry building will feature a dock and grade doors, LED lighting, on-site office space, easy access for tractors and trailer turn around, ample electrical supply and a fully-adhered PVC membrane roof – a portion of which will be solar-ready. The facility will be customizable for as many as five tenants.

Speakers at the groundbreaking included Jerry Oliver, Port of Vancouver commission president; Julianna Marler, Port of Vancouver interim CEO; Chris Green, assistant director for the Washington State Department of Commerce; Anne McEnerny-Ogle, City of Vancouver Mayor Pro Tem; and Greg Seifert, board chair of the Columbia River Economic Development Council.

The building is expected to be complete in June 2017.

