Newly elected councilors to be sworn in Thursday, Dec. 29

Clark County Councilors-elect John Blom and Eileen Quiring are scheduled to be sworn in as members of the Board of County Councilors at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The swearing-in ceremony will be in the sixthfloor hearing room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. Presiding Superior Court Judge James E. Rulli is scheduled to administer the oath.

Quiring will succeed retiring Councilor Tom Mielke and represent District 4, which covers north Clark County. Blom will succeed David Madore as the councilor representing District 3, which covers a portion of east Clark County. The ceremony is open to the public.

