New unemployment tax rates released

The Employment Security Department has issued 2017 tax rate notices to employers.

Tax rates in all 40 rate classes remained the same as in 2016, ranging from 0.10 to 5.7 percent (not counting delinquency taxes). About 82 percent of employers will move into a lower rate class or stay the same in 2017.

According to the department, the average tax rate will decrease from an estimated 1.38 percent in 2016 to an estimated 1.24 percent in 2017; the average total tax paid per employee will decline by $24 to $232.

The new information is now available on the ESD website.

