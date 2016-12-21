Nautilus products receive design award

Vancouver-headquartered Nautilus Inc. has received two Good Design Awards for its Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells and Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike.

Organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award honors innovative and inventive international industrial, product and graphic designs. The award was founded in 1950 and is one of the oldest, most prestigious design awards in the world.

“By providing innovative designs that incorporate new technologies and are informed by what customers need to be successful, we are able to take everyday workouts and make them extraordinary,” said Rob Murdock, senior VP of innovation at Nautilus. “The Good Design Award proves that our fitness solutions meet the highest design standards for form, function and aesthetics.”

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells are the world’s first-ever “smart” dumbbells, complete with an integrated and proprietary sensor that guides users through exercises while tracking reps, sets, calories burned, and providing feedback on form.

The Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike is a unique type of fan bike that utilizes user-controlled resistance to create an intense

workout. Unlike traditional stationary bikes, the Airdyne Pro doesn’t require electricity; users power the bike with their own effort.

This is the third international design award the Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells have received. Previous awards won include the Red Dot: Best of the Best Design Award, and International Design Award. This is the first design award received for the Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike.

Comments

comments