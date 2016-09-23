Nautilus harnesses new technology in latest product line

Nautilus Inc. has announced the availability of its newest series of innovative fitness machines, which showcase top-of-the-line technology and durability.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-headquartered company unveiled the Nautilus 618 Performance Series. The series includes an elliptical, recumbent bike, upright bike and RunSocial-capable treadmill.

With Bluetooth connectivity, the Nautilus T618 Treadmill comes integrated with RunSocial, a virtual reality technology that allows users to run through scenic locations across the globe alone or with other runners, while tracking pace and distance. Users can run at their own pace and see it reflected in the app. For example, the faster a user runs, the quicker their avatar will move. RunSocial users can select from a wide variety of courses and schedule runs with other friends and fellow competitors in the 3-D virtual world.

“From the beginning, our focus has been to offer customers ways to enhance their overall workout experience by incorporating the most innovative technology possible,” said Bill McMahon, Nautilus’ chief operating officer, in a press release. “By partnering with RunSocial, users can be transported to another part of the world, offering outside motivation to power through their workout. We know that we are one piece of our customers’ overall workout regime, which is why we strive to seamlessly integrate with popular fitness apps to give them the best experience possible with the tools they’re already using.”

The treadmill, along with the rest of the Nautilus T618 Performance Series, features an intuitive console with DualTrack screens, a USB charging port, MP3 input port, in-console speakers and a triple-speed cooling fan.

The series also includes built-in Nautilus Training programs and a wireless heart rate strap that allows users to share data with the free Nautilus Trainer app, which automatically syncs with popular fitness apps like Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and MapMyRun.

The entire T618 Performance Series line is available in October at select retailers. For pricing and more information, visit www.nautilus.com.

Comments

comments