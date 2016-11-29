Mill Creek Pub, Banfield & Int’l Air Academy up for awards

Three local companies are among 20 finalists being honored this evening by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) for their accomplishments in the community.

Battle Ground’s Mill Creek Pub, along with Vancouver companies Banfield Pet Hospital and International Air Academy Inc. are up for awards in AWB’s inaugural Evening of Excellence awards, a black-tie event taking place tonight (November 30) at Benaroya Hall in Seattle. Winners will be announced at the event.

Mill Creek Pub is nominated in the “Connect” category, which recognizes a business whose products and/or services have positively impacted the way in which Washington employers and communities are connected to each other and the world.

Banfield Pet Hospital is nominated in the “Leading Environmental Practices” category, which recognizes a business that has put a priority on environmental improvement, education or outreach to its business sector and/or community.

Finally, International Air Academy is nominated in the “Advance” category, which recognizes a business that has had a significant cause-oriented impact in its sector and/or community and contributed to the advancement of the economy.

Formed in 1904, the Association of Washington Business is Washington’s oldest and largest statewide business association, and includes nearly 7,000 members representing 700,000 employees.

Comments

comments