Loowit Brewing to celebrate 4th anniversary

Downtown Vancouver’s Loowit Brewing will celebrate its 4th anniversary this weekend.

On Saturday, October 22 from 4 to 10 p.m., the brewery will offer an expanded tap lineup that include the annual anniversary release of Super Ninja Triple IPA and 2016 bourbon barrel-aged War Tortoise Imperial Stout.

The brewery also plans to announce a third 22-ounce bottle release at the anniversary party for the award winning Grimlock Rye Porter, which won Silver for Rye Beers at the 2016 World Beer Cup and Gold for Rye Beers at the 2016 Washington Beer Awards.

There will also be live music and a visit from Pimento Cheese Kitchen’s food truck.

Loowit Brewing is located at 507 Columbia St. in Vancouver.

