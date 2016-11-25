Local cosmetic brand to unveil products December 13

Hadley Beauty Co., a recently launched cosmetic applications brand, is set to unveil its first product line at an event in downtown Vancouver on December 13.

The product line, a comprehensive set of cosmetic brushes, is designed by GLAMbeauty Bar owner, Meghan Hamilton.

“I want affordable glam to be accessible to people,” said Hamilton about her new brand. “When a woman feels confident because of her makeup application, the shift in energy is palpable.”

Hadley’s line includes 11 vegan brushes and four made from sustainably harvested goat hair. All of the brushes were excluded from animal testing. Each brush features a plastic handle, chosen to ensure longevity and prevent cracking, which is topped with a custom, rose gold end, designed to keep brush fibers in formation throughout wear. The brushes can last for more than a decade.

“I wanted to create something affordable and easy to use,” Hamilton added. “It seemed irresponsible to not also create something non-harmful.”

The product line will be unveiled on Dec. 13 at the Brickstone Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. Brushes will be available online and at GLAMbeauty Bar in downtown Vancouver.

For more information, visit www.hadleybeautyco.com.

