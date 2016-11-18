Local artist opens retail shop

Local painter James Dunbar has opened a retail space to feature and sell his artwork in Vancouver.

Dunbar’s business, Portland Art Creations, is located at 1405 C Street. The painter specializes in colorful sculptured oil paintings of local landscapes and landmarks.

“We cater to all art lovers, not just collectors,” said Dunbar. “Our prices are very reasonable. We have things in here from $10 to $3,500 … We cater to all people who love art.”

Dunbar has showcased his artwork at farmers markets in Vancouver and Portland since 2005, and has also participated in local First Friday events.

Fiber accessories created by Dunbar’s fiancé, Robyn, are also available in the 550-square-foot shop.

Portland Art Creations is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

