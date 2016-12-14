From the List: Vancouver’s largest apartment complexes

What are the largest apartment complexes in Vancouver? We ranked them by total number of units and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 11/10/16.

The top five are:

1. Mission Hills Apartments, 556

2. The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center, 416

3. Autumn Chase, 400

4. Meadow Wood Apartments, 334

5. Springbrook Village, 296

To view the rest of Vancouver’s largest apartment complexes, check out the December 16, 2016 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2016 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

