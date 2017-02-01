From the List: Commercial & residential real estate agencies

What are the largest commercial + residential real estate agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of licensed agents and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 12/21/16.

The top five are:

Keller Williams Realty/Premier Partners: 250 licensed agents Realty Pro Inc: 150 licensed agents Premiere Property Group LLC: 150 licensed agents RE/MAX Equity Group: 129 licensed agents Windermere Stellar: 127 licensed agents

To view the rest of Clark County’s commercial + residential real estate agencies, check out the January 27, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, number of locations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

