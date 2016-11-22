From the List: Clark County’s largest sign companies

What are the largest sign companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 10/18/16.

The top five are:

International Graphics & Nameplate Inc: 21 FTEs Garrett Sign Co: 15 FTEs Vancouver Sign Co. Inc. dba Vancouver Sign Group: 8 FTEs Security Signs: 5 FTEs Designs of All Kinds Inc: 4 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s sign companies, check out the November 18, 2016 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, industry specializations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

