From the List: Clark County’s largest residential remodelers

What are the largest residential remodelers in Clark County? We ranked them by gross billings year-to-date. Figures as of 8/26/16.

The top five are:

Talbot Construction Inc. dba Talbot Remodeling: $1,363,031 gross billing year-to-date Designers Northwest Inc: $975,000 gross billing year-to-date Sam Vilhauer Construction “A Legacy Company”: $885,000 gross billing year-to-date Ovation Restoration LLC: $650,000 gross billing year-to-date Scherer Enterprises: $465,000 gross billing year-to-date

