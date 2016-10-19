From the List: Clark County’s largest private schools

What are the largest private schools in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of students enrolled in the 2015-2016 school year. Figures as of 9/7/16.

The top five are:

King’s Way Christian Schools: 749 students; Daycare to 12th grade Cornerstone Christian Academy for Learning & Leadership: 387 students; K to 8th grade Joseph Catholic School: 382 students; Pre-K to 8th grade Firm Foundation Christian School: 358 students; Pre-5 to 12th grade Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School: 272 students; Preschool (3-year-olds) to 8th grade

To view the rest of Clark County’s private schools, check out the October 14, 2016 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes number of teachers, academic focuses, principal/director information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

