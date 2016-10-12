From the List: Clark County’s largest golf courses

What are the largest golf courses in Clark County? We ranked them by length of course in yards. Figures as of 9/6/16.

The top five are:

Royal Oaks Country Club: 7,017 yards; private course Camas Meadows Golf Course: 6,611 yards; public course Club Green Meadows: 6,494 yards; private course Lewis River Golf Course: 6,404 yards; public course The Cedars on Salmon Creek: 6,276 yards; public course

To view the rest of Clark County’s golf courses, check out the October 7, 2016 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes course pars, amenities, head professional information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

