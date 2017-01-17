From the List: Business & Professional Associations

What are the largest business and professional associations in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of members in Clark County. Figures as of 12/19/16.

The top five are:

WIN (Women in Networking NW): 1,495 members in Clark County Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce: 1,100 members in Clark County Building Industry Association of Clark County: 600 members in Clark County P.I.C.C.: Emerging Professionals in Clark County: 500 members in Clark County Clark County Bar Association: 490 members in Clark County

To view the rest of Clark County’s business and professional associations, check out the January 13, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, membership criteria and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

