From the List: Accounting firms

What are the largest accounting firms in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of CPAs on staff. Figures as of 12/21/16.

The top five are:

Opsahl Dawson: 12 CPAs; 21 FTEs Peterson & Associates PS CPAs: 9 CPAs; 14 FTEs Barrett & Company CPAs: 8 CPAs; 15 FTEs Currie & McLain PS: 7 CPAs; 11 FTEs Schiller & Company PC: 6 CPAs; 9 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s accounting firms, check out the January 20, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, industry specializations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

