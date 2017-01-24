Lifetime Windows & Doors to open Vancouver location

Portland’s independently owned Lifetime Windows & Doors will open a new office and showroom in Vancouver on March 1.

Founded by two Pacific Northwest natives, Carl Thompson and Eric Peterson, the veteran-owned company already has Portland and Bend locations.

The company prides itself on a track record of customer satisfaction, which was evidenced recently by winning the 2016 Super Service Award from Angie’s List.

When asked about the new Vancouver location, Thompson said, “This is the perfect spot to service all of Clark County. We have been installing windows and doors in Washington for many years. We’re a small company and we want to keep the local feel. Having a local showroom and office will allow our Washington customers to come and visit a local showroom and meet us.”

Servicing both residential and commercial customers, Lifetime Windows & Doors specializes in the sales and installation of windows, doors, roofing, siding and painting.

The new location (5021 NE 94th Ave.) is an older home that’s being fully remodeled and is zoned as a commercial property. Future plans include building a large warehouse on the property to store additional products.

Thompson and Peterson shared that they are focused on building roots in the communities that they work in and that they hope to service local customers for many years to come.

