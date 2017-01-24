Legacy Health CEO headlines Feb. 1 Boardroom Breakfast

Dr. George Brown, president and CEO of Legacy Health, will discuss the state of his organization during the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, February 1.

Brown has served as president and CEO of Legacy Health since 2008. Prior to that, he served as COO of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. He was also a brigadier general in the U.S. Army, where he practiced medicine and served as commander of Madigan Army Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

During next week’s Boardroom Breakfast, Brown will discuss a variety of issues including changes in the healthcare industry and their effect on Legacy Health, which operates six primary care hospitals in the Portland area including Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.

The Boardroom Breakfast will be held at the Red Cross Building on the Historic Fort Vancouver National Site (605 Barnes Street, 98661) from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

To register, visit www.vbjusa.com/boardroom-breakfast-series.

