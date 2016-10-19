Legacy Health awards Free Clinic with $10,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Legacy Health System to support the clinic’s project access program.

Project access provides free medical care for low-income, uninsured Clark County residents with specialty care needs. Patients are screened by project access care coordinators. If they qualify, patients are able to access donated specialty care and laboratory and hospital services.

The Legacy grant will help support the program’s costs of application processing, recruiting and retaining physicians, developing community awareness and administrative record-keeping.

