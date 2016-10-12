Leadership Clark County announces 2016 Leadership Award winners

Leadership Clark County (LCC) revealed the winners of its 2016 Clark County Leadership Awards on Tuesday.

The award recipients are:

Dominique Merriweather – Outstanding Alumnus Award (LCC Class of 2008 graduate)

Larry J. Smith – Community Leader Award

Riverview Community Bank – Business Leadership Award

“As a civic leadership development organization, LCC believes it is important to recognize individuals and businesses in our community who demonstrate leadership that helps build a stronger Clark County,” said Angel Escobedo, LCC executive director. “This year’s winners are stellar examples of leaders who are making a difference in our community, and we’re thrilled to recognize them.”

The recipients will be honored during a ceremony on October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of the late Ed and Dollie Lynch, 4712 NW Franklin St. in Vancouver.

The event is open to the public and is sponsored by Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt and TwinStar Credit Union.

Purchase tickets at http://www.leadershipclarkcounty.com/awards.

