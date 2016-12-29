Ilani to hold career fair Jan.14

ilani, the $510 million entertainment and gaming facility currently under construction west of the I-5 La Center Exit, will host a career fair on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark County Event Center.

Attendees are asked to dress in professional attire and bring copies of their resumes and cover letters. Representatives from Ilani will conduct on-site interviews with prospective team members at the event.

“This is an exciting time for the project as we endeavor to hire the majority of our workforce in early 2017,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager at Ilani. “We are looking forward to this career fair and having in-person interviews with potential employees, as we continue to receive a large amount of inquiries from local job seekers. This investment in the Southwest Washington community will provide much needed jobs, and we look forward to assembling the Ilani team.”

Currently, ilani has several openings in marketing management, table game operations, slot operations, food and beverage, accounting and finance, security and surveillance, resource planning and materials management, engineering and EVS, human resources, information technology and more.

