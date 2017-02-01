Gougér Cellars takes home wine competition award

Ridgefield’s Gougér Cellars has been awarded a Silver Medal for their Sparkling Rosé in the annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of its kind in the U.S.

Gougér Cellars was established in 2009 and produces premium international awarded wines from grapes sourced from two states.

Winemaker Gary Gougér graduated from the University of Adelaide, Australia and is known for his red wines such as Zinfandel, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sparkling Rosé and Sparkling Pinot Noir.

