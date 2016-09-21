Give More 24 starts at midnight

Give More 24!, a 24-hour online giving marathon specifically targeting nonprofit organizations in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties, begins tonight at midnight.

Organized by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, this year’s event features a stretch pool of $75,000, meaning that matching donors have sponsored up to that amount as area residents contribute to organizations such as YMCA Clark County, Cascadia Technical Academy (formerly known as the Clark County Skills Center) and Leadership Clark County.

There are also more than a dozen $1,000 nonprofit prizes designed to engage givers based on set criteria.

This year, the Vancouver Mall is sponsoring a lounge that begins with family-friendly crafts and activities. Vancouver Breweries Unite 4 Give More 24! descends on Kiggins Theatre from 5 to 10 p.m. Battle Ground’s Mill Creek Pub is also hosting an all-day event.

In total, 128 nonprofits are participating in Give More 24! this year.

For more information, visit www.give-more-24.org.

