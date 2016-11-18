Fuel Medical Group partners with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program

Camas-based Fuel Medical Group announced this week a partnership for the second year with the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Until Dec. 15, Fuel will serve as the only Clark County donation headquarters with additional donation locations at several other local businesses throughout the county to make toy drop-offs convenient for Clark County residents.

The Toys for Tots program started in 1947 and has grown to help nearly seven million children around the country receive a toy during the holidays each year. The primary goal of the program is to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive and patriotic citizens.

“We are very excited to partner with Toys for Tots for a second year and be able to give back to the community that has given so much to us,” said Fuel Medical Group Founder Shawn Parker. “Spreading the message of hope to children during this time of year is one of the best ways anyone can give back to the community.”

To donate to Toys for Tots, bring new, unwrapped toys to Fuel Medical Group in downtown Camas or one of the additional donation locations, including Gaynor’s Automotive and ReBound. All donations made in Clark County will go to children in Clark County.

A list of drop-off locations can be found at www.fuelmedical.com/toys-for-tots

