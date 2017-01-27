Filbin’s Ace Hardware recognized for performance

Ace Hardware Corporation has given Filbin’s Ace Hardware of Vancouver its “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” designation based on store performance.

To achieve the designation, stores must successfully complete a number of key performance drivers that will help them provide a better overall shopping experience in their local community.

“For a store to achieve Pinnacle Performance Retailing is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Dan Miller, VP of retail operations and new business for Ace Hardware Corporation. “We’re pleased to recognize Filbin’s Ace Hardware and its associates for their outstanding achievements, and proud to say they’re a part of the Ace family.”

Mike Filbin, president of Filbin’s Ace Hardware, said his team is incredibly pleased to have earned Pinnacle Performance Retailing store status.

“What this means for our customers is that we are more committed than ever to providing our loyal shoppers with the best possible retail experience; from customer service to product offerings and more, we’re taking ‘Ace helpful’ to a new level,” he said.

Filbin’s Ace Hardware is located at 809 NE Minnehaha Street.

