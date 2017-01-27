Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic joins Peacehealth

Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic of the Northwest has joined PeaceHealth Medical Group and will now be known as PeaceHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat.

The clinic, with locations in Vancouver and Longview, is the oldest ear, nose and throat group in Southwest Washington. The clinic offers a full spectrum of care, from treatments for sore throats and earaches to allergies and hearing loss.

“We are thrilled to combine the clinic’s experience and expertise with the strength and resources of PeaceHealth’s integrated health system,” said Michael Metcalf, chief executive of PeaceHealth Medical Group. “The same physicians, audiologists and staff will join our PeaceHealth family and continue to deliver high quality care while helping further our mission of promoting personal and community health – each and every day.”

In a letter to patients announcing the transition, Jeffrey Davis, MD, Michael Mitchell, MD, Edward Treyve, MD, and Adam Wilson, MD, wrote, “Our new affiliation with PeaceHealth Medical Group allows us to continue to keep you, our valued patient, as the focus of our efforts, and your care as our primary mission. It will be an honor for us to continue to provide care for our patients as PeaceHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat.”

For more information about the clinic, visit www.entclinic.com.

Comments

comments