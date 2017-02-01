Donate professional clothing to Clark College students

Clark College Career Services is seeking clothing and cash donations for its 13th Annual Career Clothing Closet, which provides professional and/or interview clothing to Clark College students at no cost.

The Closet will be held April 19-20 in advance of Clark College Career Days, the college’s annual career fair that precedes spring graduation.

While students have access to career-preparation support at Clark, many lack the resources to purchase new outfits appropriate to their chosen careers as they prepare to enter the job market after graduation.

The Closet is accepting new or gently used professional, workplace-appropriate clothing for both men and women. All clothing donations should be in excellent condition, laundered or dry-cleaned prior to donation. Undergarments and torn or stained clothing will not be accepted.

Donations may be dropped off at Clark College Career Services, located in room PUB 002 on ground level of the Penguin Union Building, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way.

All donations are tax-deductible and receipts will be provided.

For more information, email Sharron Orr at sorr@clark.edu.

