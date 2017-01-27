Deadline to submit VANTalks ideas looms

VANTalks, a regional version of the international TED Talk phenomenon, is seeking prospective speakers with a passion for ideas and creativity for its 2017 event. Applicants are invited to submit ideas and qualifications by January 31, 2017, at vantalks.org.

“Our first event in 2016 was a rousing success,” said Kevin Hiebert, Resonate Consulting, and event organizer, in a press release. “We want to make VANTalks 2017 even better by finding the best innovators, professionals, social entrepreneurs and agents of change in our community who can inspire others and fuel discussion.”

VANTalks highlights cutting-edge ideas, innovation and creativity in an evening forum of live speakers. Organizers hope to discover local change-makers interested in sharing their big ideas or world-changing perspectives with the local community. Up to eight speakers will be selected to make 12-minute presentations.

Applications are due by January 31, 2017. Submissions will be reviewed by the VANTalks team, and presenters who make the first cut will be invited to audition on February 15, 6 to 9 p.m. VANTalks 2017 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Kiggins Theater in downtown Vancouver.

