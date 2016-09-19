Deadline for Healthiest Companies nominations approaching

The Vancouver Business Journal is currently accepting nomination forms for our annual Healthiest Companies of Southwest Washington recognition. The deadline to submit a nomination is Thursday, October 6.

A panel of industry experts will evaluate the nominees, and companies that go above and beyond to promote a healthy work environment will be recognized during an awards reception on Tuesday, October 18 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Warehouse ’23 (100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Vancouver).

In addition to the awards reception, finalists and sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their business during the event. Also, as part of a new Clark County Worksite Wellness Collaborative, former King County executive and Washington State University regent Ron Sims will serve as keynote speaker.

Sims will discuss the topic, “reducing healthcare costs by investing in employee well-being,” leaving attendees well-informed about measurable outcomes and the latest trends in workplace wellness.

Healthiest Companies’ award categories include:

Public sector/nonprofit

Small employer (Less than 25 employees)

Mid-size employer (25-50 employees)

Large employer (50+ employees)

Headquartered outside of Southwest Washington (any size)

To submit a nomination form, click here.

Visit our Healthiest Companies event page to purchase tickets to the event.

