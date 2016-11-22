Daybreak Youth Services raises $897,625

Daybreak Youth Services raised $897,625 over the weekend in support of the completion of the nonprofit’s new treatment facility in Brush Prairie.

A paddle raise took place at the Warehouse ’23 in Vancouver on Sunday, where speakers advocated for comprehensive substance abuse and mental health treatment options for teens across the region.

The new facility, known as the Daybreak Center for Adolescent Recovery, will add 58 treatment beds in Southwest Washington, doubling the current capacity of all youth treatment organizations in Western Washington.

In addition to co-occurring (mental health and chemical dependency) inpatient care, the new facility will include medically assisted detox services; outpatient psychiatric and addiction treatment; an onsite school; a serenity garden; and a gym and fitness center. It also brings 40 permanent, living-wage jobs to Clark County.

“This step toward our goal has given us the momentum that won’t stop,” said Daybreak Executive Director Annette Klinefelter in a press release. “The need is great, and Daybreak is on the forefront to provide vital, lifesaving treatment for teens. We are so grateful and inspired by the support of our community.”

The Daybreak Center for Adolescent Recovery is expected to open early next year.

