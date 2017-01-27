County’s Permit Center to extend hours for improved customer service

The Clark County Permit Center on the first floor of the Public Service Center (1300 Franklin St. in Vancouver) is adjusting its business hours next week to provide improved customer service.

The adjustment will add an hour to each business day, a step required to help meet the demand of those seeking building and other permits, according to Marty Snell, director of Community Development.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, Permit Center hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other center operations will remain the same.

For an appointment, email permitservicesappt@clark.wa.gov or call 360.397.2375, ext. 4807.

