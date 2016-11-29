County seeks tribe member to fill Public Health Advisory Council seat

The Board of Health is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Clark County Public Health Advisory Council.

The position is for a federally-recognized tribe member who lives or works in Clark County. The three-year term begins immediately.

The council makes recommendations to the Clark County Councilors in their capacity as the Board of Health. The advisory council identifies needs and suggests ways to enhance the community’s health. Among the council’s top priorities are access to care, health inequalities, a sustainable food system, obesity and support for healthy children.

Individuals interested in the position are asked to submit a letter and résumé to Jennifer Clark, Board of County Councilors Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications also can be emailed to jennifer.clark@clark.wa.gov or faxed to 360.397.6058.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Comments

comments