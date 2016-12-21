County seeks comments on Stormwater Management Plan

Clark County is seeking public comments as part of an annual update to its Stormwater Management Plan.

The plan describes various programs used to meet requirements of the county’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System municipal stormwater permit, which includes developing regulations; maintaining an inventory of county stormwater facilities; identifying and eliminating pollutant discharges into the storm system and natural waterways; and more.

Comments will be accepted at an upcoming Clean Water Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in the sixth-floor Training Room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

Comments can also be submitted via email to cleanwater@clark.wa.gov. The deadline to submit comments is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Review the Stormwater Management Plan at www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/clark-county-stormwater-management-plan.

