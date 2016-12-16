County Manager seeks applicants for Railroad Advisory Board

Clark County’s county manager is seeking applications to fill three positions on the Railroad Advisory Board for terms beginning Jan. 1, 2017 and concluding Dec. 31, 2019.

The advisory board advises the county about its 33mile railroad typically known as the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. The 15-member board considers how to best achieve long-term return on investment in the railroad, leverage it as an economic development asset, and address concerns of stakeholders and constituents.

You must be a county resident to apply. An interest in the railroad and the ability to commit time to regularly scheduled board meetings are desired.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Jennifer Clark, County Councilors Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be submitted by email to jennifer.clark@clark.wa.gov or by fax to 360.397.6058.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

