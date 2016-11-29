Core Health & Fitness President headlines December Boardroom Breakfast

Dustin Grosz, president and COO of Core Health & Fitness, will discuss the state of his company during the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, December 7.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Core Health & Fitness is the world’s fifth largest marketer and distributor of commercial fitness products to health clubs, community recreational centers, hotels, government, educational facilities and more.

The 400+ employee company markets its products under the Star Trac, Spinning, StairMaster, Nautilus and Schwinn brands. Core Health & Fitness maintains sales, engineering service offices throughout the United States (Vancouver, WA; Irvine, CA; Independence, VA as well as in the United Kingdom (High Wycombe); Germany (Munich); Spain (Barcelona) and Brazil (Sao Paulo).

Grosz has served as president and COO of Core Health & Fitness since January 2015 and as president and COO of Star Trac since March 2011. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Core Fitness LLC (dba Stairmaster) and vice president of operations at Nautilus.

The Boardroom Breakfast will be held at the Red Cross Building on the Historic Fort Vancouver National Site (605 Barnes St.) from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

To purchase tickets, call 360.448.6021 or click here.

Comments

comments